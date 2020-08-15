Fire has razed about 100 kiosks which serve as shelter for some squatters at Shiashie in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra.

The incident occurred on Friday night. The squatters struggled to salvage their property which were burnt into ashes.

Reports indicate the fire spread quickly to other kiosks due to closeness to each other.

A video from the scene, sighted by Adomonline.com, captured firefighters having a hard time dousing the fire.

ALSO READ:

The affected persons looked on in despair as others wail over their damaged property.

Meanwhile, the cause of fire is yet to be known.

Watch the video attached above: