Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has finally opened up on what really happened between him and Sarkodie’s manager, Angelo, at the practice arena of the Black Love Virtual Concert at the Independence Square in Accra.

This comes as a surprise to many because rumours were that the two parties wanted to settle issues amicably but most importantly out of the public’s eyes but the ‘Putuu’ hitmaker has apologised in a new video.

Stonebwoy, in the one-minute black and white video he shared, said he only went to the grounds to show love and nothing else.

We went there to show love. There was a little misunderstanding and I want to apologise and say sorry to my guy Angelo and an extension goes to Sark himself.

There were no guns and knives and no one sent anyone to attack… kindly don’t believe what is online or on social media.

Stonebwoy went ahead to throw light on Sarkodie’s concert slated for August 16, 2020.

We have to believe in each other and show love. Check out the event. Crazy setup and big things happening. Thanks for the support, he said.

Watch the video below: