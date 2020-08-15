A member of the Rapid Deployment Force2 (RDF) of the Bono Regional Police Command, Corporal Rexford Amoako, has allegedly been shot and killed by one of his colleagues.

According to the police, the RDF was deployed from Sunyani last Monday for highway patrol duties within Dormaa.

However, during the operation, a member of the team allegedly fired his gun accidentally which killed Corporal Amoako in the Diabaa Forest in the Dormaa West District.

The Bono Regional Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the incident to the Adom News.

He said an investigation had begun to ascertain the actual cause of the tragic incident.

“An investigation has begun to establish what actually took place and further developments shall be communicated to the public,” Chief Inspector Oppong stated.