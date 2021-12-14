The Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing at the African University College of Communications, Accra is launching its third anthology of short stories on Wednesday, December 15 at the African University College of Communications campus, Adabraka Accra.

The book titled The Lockdown: Creative Non-Fiction about living with covid-19 features 16 authors including three men, four non-Ghanaians from Japan, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The lucky authors who made the cut are Ijahra Larry, Ursula Abanga, Benjamin Cyril Arthur, Philomena Esi Agudu, and Jane Abraham. Others are Samantha Erskine, Emmanuella Obeng-Koranteng, Frederick Nii Ofei Bruce, Emmanuella Ako-Nai, Lawrencia Owusu and Abaa Moses. The rest are Grace Wood, Miho Boateng, Araba Ofori-Acquah, Franka Andoh and Renee P. Taylor.p

According to Nana S. Achampong, Director of the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing at African University College of Communications, editors and publishers at the Centre invited writers to submit their original experiences in the form of short stories for an anthology from March to December 2020 during the COVID-19 period of isolation.

In all, the call for submissions received 136 entries out of which 17 authors were shortlisted.

Lockdown is the Aidoo Centre’s third anthology in three years following the previous years’ successful release and limited local tour of Adabraka: Stories from the Centre of the World and Larabanga: Stories from the Savannah.

The Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing is a not-for-profit literary resource.

In March 2018, the African University College of Communications created a home at its Adabraka campus to honour the legendary feminist author. The main aim of the Centre is to increase in Ghana critical reading, creative writing, and literacy generally among the youth.