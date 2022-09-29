Residents and commercial drivers at Agbogba in the GA East Municipality, Greater Accra Region are lamenting over the poor state of their roads.

According to them, routes connecting to Old Ashongman, Downtown, Abokobi and Gravel Pit areas are in deplorable states making it difficult to use, especially during the night.

Some trotro and okada riders, who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the situation has gravely affected their sales.

Unit Committee member of Agbogba Ashongman area, Selorm Vomegah, said the residents have resorted to using okada because no taxi or trotro uses the route due to the bumpy road.

“The residents who have been here for more than 20 years haven’t experienced any development,” he noted.

“Okada has been the option for us since commercial cars are hesitant to use these areas during the evening,” he bemoaned.