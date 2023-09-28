Residents of Mexico, Washington, Peaceland and neigbouring communities all in the Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra region are lamenting the poor state of roads.

The angry residents have accused government of neglecting them in the Year of Roads project.

Distraught drivers and residents who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the government has taken them for granted.

According to them, relevant authorities have turned a blind eye to their plight despite numerous protests and media engagements to drum home their demands.

They added that, the trenches-riddled roads are unmotorable though they connect to the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, Oyibi, Santeo and other areas.

A Unit Committee member in an interview alleged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) deceived them into voting for them in 2020 and promised to fix the roads.

That promise, he said has not seen the light of day despite efforts by the Kpone Katamanso Member of Parliament, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey.

He contends that, Ashaiman and Kpone-Katamanso constituents are taxpayers who also deserve good roads.

They have, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the roads. They also threatened to boycott the 2024 election if their concerns are not addressed.

READ MORE: