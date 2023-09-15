Motorists plying the Odorkor – Mallam highway can finally heave a sigh of relief as the once treacherous road has finally be fixed.

The deep cracks and other road surface defects at the Odorkor traffic intersection created nuisance and wasted man-hours due to heavy traffic in the area, especially during rush hours.

Two weeks ago, Adom FM’s People’s Forum train was at Odorkor to draw the attention of those in charge to the bad nature of the road.

During this event, frustrated motorists shared how the bad nature of the road led to slow movement of vehicles on the 10-lane highway.

The situation, they said was worse at night when there is poor visibility posing danger to pedestrians.

Based on this backdrop, Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem team waged a campaign to put pressure on authorities to take action.

After just a week, the campaign has paid off and the road has been fixed.

Host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Chief Jerry Forson who visited Odorkor on Friday reported that, the road has indeed been fixed, bringing relief to drivers and commuters.

The Odorkor road, which connects to Mallam-Kasoa highway was always choked due to its strategic location.

But the repair works have brought relief to motorists whom hitherto had to navigate the previously rugged road to reach their destinations.

Station masters at Odorkor thanked Adom FM to leading the campaign for the road to be fixed.

