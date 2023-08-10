The lives of residents at Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra region are in danger over a mysterious underground that is drowning the community.

Anxious residents who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said their homes and other essential buildings have been destroyed by the water.

Despite not knowing the source, the water, according to them, has taken over the entire community, rendering it water-logged.

They revealed it’s been about a month or two since they witnessed the phenomenon, which has made playing outside unsafe for their children.

A resident disclosed that he has lived in the area for almost 50 years and this is the first time he has experienced such a situation.

Another added they find it difficult to sleep at night due to the pressure under which the water sometimes gushes out of the ground.

Assemblyman for the area, Habibu Mohammed, noted officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) came to fetch samples of the water to run laboratory tests.

Mr Mohammed said they have assured him the test results will inform their next line of action.

“They have made us aware that if it turns out it is a source of their water, they will know what to do and vice versa. But in the meantime, we will appeal to our MP, Sam George, to help address the situation,” he stated.

ALSO READ: