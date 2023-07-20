Residents of Adentan New Legon in the Greater Accra region are appealing for an expansion of their main bridge with immediate effect to avoid any tragedy.

According to them, the bridge is too small and any time it rains, the whole area gets flooded.

Anxious residents who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said the bridge is now a death trap for residents, especially school children who use it on daily basis.

The situation, the residents say, gets worse when it rains and schools in the area are left with no other option than to close for the children’s safety.

The residents have threatened not to vote in the 2024 general election if the bridge is not fixed to end the perennial flooding in the area.

Assemblyman for the area, Eric Tony Blair, said the issue about the bridge “is an albatross around my neck.”

He noted that he has raised the issue about the bridge during Assembly meetings over the past years.

Though the bridge has been awarded to a contractor, Mr Blair said the contractor is yet to move to site.

“I spoke to the contractor and he told me he will come after the rainy season. I was very angry but there is nothing I can do,” he bemoaned.

The New Legon Assembly man said attempts to get the Assembly to compel the contractor to move to site have proved futile.

Mr Blair appealed to the government to make the construction of the bridge a priority to avert any death in the area.