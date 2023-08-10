Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the choice of a running mate is a decision that lies solely with the flagbearer.

According to him, it is not in the place of the party to select or impose a running mate.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen when asked whether or not former Education Minister, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will be retained as the flagbearer, John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 election.

“NDC cannot impose a running mate on the flagbearer. So we wait on John Mahama to choose someone because it is his sole responsibility. The party can only advise him,” he said.

Business mogul, Sir Sam Jonah, and former chief Staff, Julius Debrah were tipped as possible replacements for Prof Jane Naana in the 2024 election.

But reacting to these names, Asiedu Nketia asserted it could happen that none of these persons will be chosen.

His position he said was based on the selection of running mates by previous NDC flagbearers.

“In 2012, Betty Mould, Goosie Tanoh and other names came up but in an interesting twist, Mahama choose Amissah Arthur and likewise in 2020 when my name and others came up, Jane Naana was chosen,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Sir Sam Jonah and Mr Debrah have both said they do not have any interest in the position.

