Julius Debrah, the former Chief of Staff, has unequivocally stated his lack of interest in assuming the role of running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, in the forthcoming 2024 election.

Mr. Debrah has taken deliberate steps to distance himself from this notion, asserting that he has not communicated any such intention in any forum.

In a formal statement, he clarified, “I want to disassociate myself from the statements circulating in the media attributed to certain groups and individuals. While I recognize the genuine trust and confidence these parties may have in my abilities, I want to emphasize that I have not made any such commitment anywhere.”

Mr. Debrah also expressed his belief in Mr. Mahama’s discernment in selecting his running mate when the opportune time arrives.

Hence, he has urged various interest groups and individuals to refrain from pressuring the flagbearer into a hasty decision regarding his running mate selection.

Drawing from his close collaboration with former President Mahama, Mr. Debrah emphasized, “Having closely worked with [former] President Mahama and continuing to share a strong bond, I can attest to his astute judgment in making timely decisions. He is not swayed by lobbying for such a position.”

Speculation surrounding the potential candidacy of the ex-Mahama administration appointee as a running mate has gained momentum in recent weeks, as several interest groups and individuals have publicly mentioned his name in media discussions.

