The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has expressed strong confidence in his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

He lauded her for her unquestionable integrity and reputation for ethical behavior.

The former President made these remarks during the formal presentation of Prof Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

According to him, the former President, JJ Rawlings before his passing had told Prof Opoku-Agyemang that her reputation earned her the running mate position in 2020.

He highlighted her impressive credentials and her potential to represent Ghana on the global stage.

Asserting their joint commitment, he believes that with Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC will combat corruption and ensure transparency, accountability, and justice for all.

“Our Late Founder, President JJ Rawlings told her that her reputation earned the running mate nod. Her shining credentials are endless on the African continent and across the globe. She is the woman to bring honesty and truth back to the office of the Vice President. Together with Naana Opoku Agyemang, we will fight corruption and work tirelessly to ensure transparency accountability, and justice for all and not just a few,” he said.

The former President emphasised that, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment as the running mate will inspire Ghanaian women to aspire to occupy the highest offices in the land.

He added that, their administration would work seamlessly with the best human resources in the country, irrespective of gender, to create a collective legacy that would benefit all Ghanaians.

“Her esteemed reputation precedes her, which major international organizations highly regard and she will represent Ghana on the global stage. She represents the dreams and aspirations of every Ghanaian, especially the female population. He added As my second in command, she will break the glass ceiling that has held our women down and generate a new hope in our daughters that the sky is the limit.

“That they can aspire to occupy the higher officer in the land. she is truly the vice president Ghana is looking for. Under our administration, the government will harmoniously with a seamless,” he said.

“At the end of our four-year tenure, it will be our story, It will be a collective legacy built by the best human resources of our story (male and female). She brings a depth of knowledge to our ticket,” he added.

Mr. Mahama further stated that, the NDC’s running mate brings a depth of knowledge and experience to the party’s ticket, making her the perfect choice for the Vice President position in Ghana.

