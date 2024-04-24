The official outdooring of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is underway at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Scores of NDC members and sympathisers have began trooping into the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium where the ceremony will be held.

It’s a charged atmosphere with drumming to welcome the attendees alongside security check-in at the auditorium’s entrance.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 election, former President John Dramani Mahama, and members of the Functional Executive Committee and the Council of Elders will be in attendance.

Also, members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others will grace the occasion.

