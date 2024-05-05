Songstress, Sister Derby has recently addressed speculation surrounding her appearance at ex-lover Medikal’s concert in London, and her current relationship with the rapper.

Contrary to reports that she surprised Medikal by appearing on stage, Sister Derby clarified that, he personally invited her to the concert.

She explained that, Medikal wanted her to perform their collaboration, “Too Risky,” and as a professional, she accepted the invitation without hesitation.

Sister Derby made it clear that, she flew to London solely to support Medikal.

Addressing concerns about sharing a stage with her ex-lover, Sister Derby said their professional relationship transcends their romantic history.

She stated that, they have previously performed together post-breakup at various events in Ghana, therefore, their joint appearance in London should not be a cause for controversy.

When asked if they have reconciled, she replied “oh, why and how”, indicating that their romantic chapter is still over.

However, she was quick to add that, they are still friends and will forever be sweet exes.

Despite cheating on her with his current estranged wife, Fella Makafui, Sister Derby said she is no sadist to jubilate over their feud.

She added that, she has no hand in their marital issues and that the cause of their rift can only be addressed by the couples themselves.