The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to the acceptance speech of National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

During her official presentation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasised her commitment to support the flagbearer, John Mahama to succeed and restore hope into the lives of Ghanaians.

She stated the decision by former President Mahama to partner with her for the second time affirms his belief in the capabilities of the Ghanaian woman.

A privilege she said she will repay with loyalty, and a devotion to duty, adding she will not tell the world she was only a driver’s mate in times of economic difficulties.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Cudjoe described the speech as presidential and uplifting.

Emphasising on Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s statement not to consider herself as a driver’s mate, Mr Cudjoe stated there were interesting times ahead.

