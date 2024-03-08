A viral video shared on social media showed how former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was told about her running mate position.

The video begins with the sound of a phone ringing, followed by former President John Mahama’s face appearing on the screen, indicating the call is from him.

“Yeah, hello, oh thank you, thank you so much for the opportunity. Thank you so much, we’d talk later, thank you,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang is heard saying.

The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially confirmed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the upcoming elections.

Should the NDC win the December elections, she would Ghana’s female Vice President.

