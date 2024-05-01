The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has affirmed its commitment to honoring the contributions of workers through actions rather than mere words.

In a statement released by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party extended its best wishes to workers on May 1.

The NDC promised to transform prevailing economic challenges into abundant opportunities, fostering enhanced living standards for every Ghanaian laborer.

“We pledge to stabilize the economy: We will implement robust policies to control inflation and enhance job security, ensuring economic stability for every Ghanaian. Fair Taxation: We plan to overhaul the tax system to reduce your financial burden and direct government spending towards public benefits that enhance your quality of life,” the statement said.

The NDC also intends to drive the creation of quality employment opportunities through the implementation of its dynamic 24-hour economy policy.

“Create Quality Jobs: By advancing our dynamic 24-hour economy policy, we aim to provide meaningful employment opportunities that can uplift every household. Protect Workers: We are dedicated to enforcing fair labor practices and ensuring robust rights for all workers, defending you against exploitation and injustice. Pension Reform: We promise comprehensive improvements to the pension system to guarantee a secure and dignified retirement for every worker,” the statement affirmed.

The party further lamented the resurgence of power outages (Dumsor), attributing it to the “ineptitude, mismanagement, incompetence, and poor leadership that have plagued our dear nation.”

“This has not only exacerbated our current predicament but starkly reveals the NPP’s blatant disregard for the welfare of the Ghanaian people,” the party added.

The NDC expressed confidence in ushering in a new era characterized by fairness, economic security, inclusive growth, and prosperity, in collaboration with workers.

“Stand with us, for with the NDC, a brighter future is not just a promise it is a commitment” the statement said.

Below is the full statement