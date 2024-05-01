Renowned actor Wayoosi has voiced his unwavering support for former President John Dramani Mahama and outlined the reasons behind his decision to vote for Mahama in the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi cited his personal connection with Mahama and his accessibility and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

He praised Mahama’s “24-hour policy” and revealed he is impressed by developmental projects initiated during the national Democratic Congress’ tenure.

Wayoosi highlighted the construction of markets, schools and other developmental structures achieved by Mahama within a short span of four years.

Expressing his belief in Mahama’s vision for Ghana, Wayoosi, asserted that they are designed to benefit not only the present generation but also future ones.

It is for these reasons, he said he transitioned from supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the Kuffour era to aligning with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after careful consideration and study of the political landscape.

Wayoosi also praised the former president for his investment in the creative sector, specifically mentioning support for Kumawood and personal donations to actors, particularly veterans.

He applauded Mahama for his genuine concern for the welfare of individuals within the creative industry and beyond.

Wayoosi urged fellow Ghanaians to consider Mahama’s track record and policies when casting their votes to ensure the realization of Mahama’s vision for the nation.