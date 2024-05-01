The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Akufo-Addo to urgently tackle the persistent power challenges, commonly known as “dumsor,” in the country.

At the May Day celebrations held at the Police Fitness Centre on Wednesday, May 1, the Secretary-General of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, emphasised the critical need for action to address the power challenges.

Dr Baah stressed that Ghanaians cannot afford to endure the effects of the power challenges any longer, as it is severely impacting businesses and could lead to widespread unemployment if not resolved promptly.

He urged President Akufo-Addo and the government to take immediate steps to mitigate the effects of the situation.

“Mr President, my second appeal is about dumsor. Mr President, it is regrettable that the people of Ghana have to experience dumsor again after all that we went through in the past, we have to go through it again. Please do something about it now.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured that the ongoing power crisis will soon be resolved.

In his remarks, Dr Bawumia reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the outages once and for all.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with NPP regional leaders ahead of the start of his nationwide tour in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 29, Dr Bawumia assured Ghanaians that the Energy Ministry is actively managing the challenges in the power sector.

“I know that there are challenges, we are going to work on them. Currently, we have issues with power, the assurance from the Minister for Energy is that those power challenges will very soon be a thing of the past, they are working at it,” he said.

