Highlife sensation Akwaboah has set social media ablaze with excitement as he announces his upcoming nuptials.

In a post that caught the attention of his numerous fans and admirers, Akwaboah shared the joyful news of his impending marriage, simply stating, “Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck,” signaling the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Initially, the announcement was met with some skepticism due to the nature of his profession and the possibility of promotional antics.

However, he went ahead to outdoor his lover and stunned his fans with series of captivating prewedding photos, causing netizens to embrace the news with enthusiasm and support.

The photos captured him in the arms of his lover as they radiated joy and immense love.

This paved the way for heartfelt messages of congratulations and blessings from his online community.