Ken Fiati, the Spokesperson for the Ghana Actors Guild, has indicated that film is a powerful tool that can be used to shape people’s ideas and mindsets.

During his presentation on Joy FM’s CREATIVE INDUSTRY MANIFESTO series, on Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, the actor called for the use of film for public education on national projects.

“Support the production of socially relevant documentaries, educational films and public service announcement to catalyze positive behavioral change and collective action.

You know, growing up, we used to see Information Services Department going to communities and they played all sort of videos and materials to send information across,” he said.

According to Ken, the implementation of the e-levy would have been smoother if the government had used film to create the awareness.

“So like e-levy for example, would they have struggled they way they struggled if we used a system like this to send information across to educate the masses? So there is the need for us to look at that and enforce it,” he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

He also mentioned among other things, the construction of film village, film studios and other requisite film facilities.

Furthermore, Kem Fiati suggested the promotion of indigenous narratives and cultural heritage, preservation of traditional artefacts, regulation of investment and infrastructure and proper training of local talents in the film sector.

The CREATIVE INDUSTRY MANIFESTO is a series on Joy FMs’ Showbiz A-Z that brings together stakeholders of the creative industry to proffer ideas on their various fields to the political parties as they prepare to launch their various manifestos.