The body of Precious, the sound engineer who tragically lost his life alongside Jnr Pope and three others in a boat mishap has been exhumed from its initial resting place.

Precious was laid to rest along the river bank in accordance with traditions for people who die by drowning.

His family later sought assistance to bring his remains back to his hometown for a proper burial.

Today, accompanied by family members and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the body of Precious was exhumed from its original burial site.

In a video shared by movie producer Stanley Nwoke on Instagram, preparations for the journey to Rivers State were underway as Precious’ remains were carefully placed inside a white coffin.

Stanley shared other videos of when the body arrived at the hometown as loved ones bid farewell to the late sound engineer and paid their last respect.

He has since been laid to rest.