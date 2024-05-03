Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar has hit hard at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, for his future government would reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft against former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

This comes after the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against pursuing money laundering investigations into the activities of Madam Dapaah.

In response to a request for advice by EOCO on the matter, the AG’s office, in a letter dated April 25, 2024, stated that, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had not submitted the report on its collaborative investigation with the FBI to EOCO.

However, Madam Abubakar disagrees with Mr. Mahama’s stance.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Madam Abubakar urged the former President to focus his efforts on locating convicted former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Attionu Tamakloe.

She questioned why Mr. Mahama is concerned about Madam Dapaah’s case but not his corrupt officials.

“If you are truly committed to accountability, then you might as well go and find Sedina, whom you appointed to that position and who engaged in corrupt acts, and have her incarcerated. He knows where the woman is after her corrupt acts” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah said the government has initiated action to extradite the former MASLOC CEO to Ghana to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

