The Matchday 29 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will kick off at the various stadia this weekend with some exciting fixtures.

The games have been scheduled to be played from Saturday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 8.

On Saturday, Karela United will welcome Nations FC to the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The Sunday games will see Asante Kotoko hosting in-form Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium, while relegation-threatened Heart of Lions will clash with Nsoatreman FC.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics will tackle defending champions, Medeama SC while Premier League leaders, FC Samartex travel to play Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.

In the final game, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Bechem United.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, high-flying Accra Lions will host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game, relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak will travel to play Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

Karela United v Nations FC

Asante Kotoko v Legon Cities

Heart of Lions v Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics v Medeama SC

Real Tamale United v FC Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars v Bechem United

Bofoakwa Tano v Dreams FC

Accra Lions v Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea v Hearts of Oak