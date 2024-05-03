Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar has expressed disappointment in some aggrieved residents of Appiatse who have threatened to stop the usage of the newly constructed 124 homes.

Although the beneficiary residents of phases one and two of the project expressed satisfaction, victims who were compensated with some money to rebuild their damaged structures, and those yet to be captured under the subsequent phase 3 of the project, are not enthused.

Youth leader in Appiatse, Kingsford Amponsah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday said, they constructed the road to a certain part and left it in front of their houses.

“We are not happy, even though it’s a good thing to commission it. But why would you build and commission for others, while others are still in pain? We should all be relieved from the pain on the same day. I think what they did is not in favour of all of us.” he said.

But reacting to the aggrieved residents’ cry on the same show, Fatimatu Abubakar said Appiatse has seen major improvement ever since the disaster.

She said the concerns being raised by some of the people is not a true reflection on the ground.

This notwithstanding, Madam Abubakar said the government is working around the clock to address all concerns.

“Residents should take it easy; everything left will be done. They have six months to finish phase 3. The government will complete everything. The chiefs and people even revealed that they are content and so their issues are not a true reflection of the appreciation everyone has” she noted.

ALSO READ: