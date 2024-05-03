Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, has refuted claims of closing investigations into the controversy surrounding former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This follows the office’s guidance to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) against pursuing money laundering probes into Madam Dapaah’s affairs.

But many has misconstrued this to mean the state is covering up for the former Sanitation Minister.

Based on this backdrop, the flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama said his government will pursue the case if he wins the December general elections.

“My administration will revisit inquiries into alleged corruption and misconduct related to the Cecilia Dapaah case” he added.

But Mr. Mensah clarified that, the Attorney General’s Office’s guidance did not signify a halt in their investigations.

He said neither the Office of the Special Prosecutor nor the FBI has been able to establish any crime.

“What the AG has done is not to close any door for investigation. We have not closed any door for investigation. The AG has indicated already that the police are investigating this matter.”

“Even most of the documents that the OSP relied on for its investigations were documents procured from the Police or obtained from the Ghana Police Service, so how has the AG or the Office of the AG by this letter closed investigations. It is thus certainly not what the letter sought to suggest” Mr. Mensah stated.

He also welcomed Mr. Mahama’s commitment to reopen investigations if he becomes President.

“The office of the AG transcends administrations, so if investigations are opened and there is the need to prosecute, why not. But as it stands now, no crime has been established,” he said in an interview on Citi News.

