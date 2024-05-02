Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined his vision for the fisheries industry, promising to support the efficient implementation of a robust fisheries plan that promotes and maximizes resources in the sector.

Addressing fisherfolk in the Western Region as part of the first phase of his campaign, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said they have plans to support industrial, semi-industrial, and artisanal sub-sectors.

This, he indicated will also address major concerns such as inefficient distribution of pre-mix fuel, inadequate cold storage facilities, overfishing and depletion of fish stocks, illegal unreported fishing, and access to credit and financial services.

Dr. Bawumia noted that, the main challenges facing the fisheries industry are supply chain inefficiencies for premix fuel distribution; inadequate cold storage facilities and overfishing and depletion of fish stock.

The rest are illegal, unreported fishing; lack of economic diversification for fisherfolk, and inadequate access to credit and financial services.

These challenges, he believes, the NPP government has, over the last seven years, been committed to surmounting them, adding that his new vision for the industry would further enhance progress of the sector.

He used the occasion to highlight the successes of the NPP government in the fishing industry, which include the Construction of coastal fish landing sites in communities such as Axim in the Nzema East Municipal; Discove in Ahanta West Municipal, Western; Mumford in Gomoa West District, Central; Moree-Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Central; Winneba-Effutu Municipal, Central; Ekumfi- Otuam-Ekumfi District, Central; Mfantseman-Mfantseman Municipal, Central; Senya Breku- Awutu Senya West District, Central, and Elmina- Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District, Central.

In the Greater Accra region, the NPP flagbearer said three landing beaches are currently at various stages of completion, calling on the fisherfolk to help him ascend to the presidency to continue working in their interest.

The three landing sites in Greater Accra are in Jamestown in the Ga Mashie District, which is 65% complete; Teshie in Ledzokuku Municipal, Greater-Accra, which is 80% and Osu in the Korle Klottey Municipal, which is 99%.

Other achievements of the government include: sea defence (Coastal Protection Project) in Anomabu in the Mfantseman Municipal, Central (75%); Komenda- Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, Central (95%) and Ningo Prampram- Ningo Prampram District, Greater Accra (50%).

The government, Dr Bawumia stated, has also digitized the distribution of premix across the country using premix fuel automation and monitoring system machines.

Premix Fuel Automation Projects, he indicated, have successfully been completed in Nungua, Abia, Kokrobite, Old Ningo, Elavanyo, Wokumagbe, and Otrokpey, all in the Greater Accra region. Others are Dadoto, Dambai, and Kete Krachi Main in the Oti region, and Yeji A, B, and C in the Bono East Region.

There are other automation projects at various stages of completion in the Volta Region, Central Region, and the Western Region.

The Vice President also highlighted other achievements of the government, which include the provision of GH¢2 million to the Ministry of Fisheries to contain and prevent the outbreak of “Infectious Spleen and Kidney Virus Disease”; usage of all condensate produced by Ghana Gas for premix fuel to ensure adequate and affordable supply of premix fuel and training of 321 people under the first phase of the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Initiative, giving the trainees fingerlings and fish feed to start businesses among others.

ALSO READ: