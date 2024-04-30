The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe says the Electoral Commission has commenced investigation into the alleged bribery involving two officials in Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu.

Two officials of the electoral body have been withdrawn to face investigations after a leading New Patriotic Member and MP for Kwadaso, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko was captured in a video handing over a white envelope suspected to contain cash to electoral officials.

According to Dr. Quaicoe, the conclusion of the investigation will determine the EC’s next line of action.

Speaking to JoyNews‘ Ohemeng Tawiah following the withdrawal of the two temporary officers from the Ejisu Constituency by-election, he said the content of the envelope given to the officials is yet to be established.

“For now, we shouldn’t crucify them till we do the investigation and get to the root of it because clearly if you watched (the video), the parcel was being given to them and the people were not ready to take it.

“So it was dropped on the table, but when it was dropped, who took it? We don’t know”, he added.

In a statement, the EC said it was dedicated to upholding its core principles of integrity, truth, and transparency, hence the decision to withdraw them.

“The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.

“The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff.