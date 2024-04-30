The Minister of Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has dismissed claims of holding himself illegally since Parliament is yet to approve his nomination.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, Dr Okoe-Boye said he has received a letter from the Presidency to act amidst the delayed approval.

This letter he explained was from the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, designating him and other appointees as representatives of the President at some ministries.

The move, he said is to maintain continuity and prevent disruptions in crucial sectors such as healthcare.

“Because His Excellency the President doesn’t want the country to stall, [in a bid to prevent some] key sectors like health from suffering from lack of direction, some of us, let me be specific to myself, have received letters from the Chief of Staff making us representatives. I am the representative of His Excellency the President at the Ministry of Health,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has raised concerns on the move, stating it is illegal for any person to hold him or herself as the President’s representative.

They have therefore called on the Chief of Staff to revoke the appointments.

