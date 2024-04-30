The Minister-designate for Health, Bernard Okoe-Boye has provided insight into the completion of over 40 health facilities as part of the government’s effort to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

These facilities encompass various types, including polyclinics, district centres, specialised units, and CHIP compounds, and they are distinct from the ongoing Agenda 111 project aimed at building new hospitals nationwide.

During a recent visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Okoe-Boye underscored the significance of showcasing completed projects as a means of inspiring future endeavors.

He highlighted the positive impact these facilities have had on local communities and their critical role in improving access to quality healthcare services.

In addition to the completed projects, Dr. Okoe-Boye announced plans to construct an additional 20 health facilities.

According to him, this initiative aims to further strengthen healthcare services across the country, particularly in underserved areas.

Dr. Okoe-Boye reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusivity in healthcare, emphasizing the importance of continued support from the Ghanaian people.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the government and the public to address healthcare challenges effectively.

The former NHIA CEO also urged stakeholders to prioritise healthcare investment to enhance the overall well-being of the population.

“Sometimes it’s important to look at what has been done to give us hope for what to do. Apart from improving healthcare, the second one I said is to carry all of us along. Since this government took office, we have completed about 40 structures of health facilities, polyclinics, district centres, specialized units, CHIP compounds and all that.

“I’m not going to show pictures, as I said, we’ll carry everybody along so that you’ll walk through it and experience it. We are working on about 26 facilities, all facilities are outside agenda 111 and I believe strongly that we all will come and appreciate the effort being done,” he said.

