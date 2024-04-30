Voting has commenced smoothly at 204 polling centres in the Ejisu constituency where a by-election is been held to choose a new Member of Parliament (MP).

Electorates are expected to cast their votes today to elect a successor for late MP; John Kumah following his death on March 7.

Though there are six people contesting, the election is a two-horse race between the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Kwabena Boateng and former NPP MP, who is now an independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

The other aspirants are Esther Osei (CPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent) and Attakorah Joseph (Independent).

There is a heavy security deployment in the constituency to ensure peace.

