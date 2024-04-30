A nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone, Zeinab Muhammad Ali who poured boiling water on her husband has been sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

The mother of two is said to have committed the crime over a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

The convict left the husband with severe burn injuries after she poured the boiling water on him over his refusal to allow her to use his car.

Zeinab Muhammad Ali, was arrested and arraigned before the Tamale High Court presided by Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah.

She was subsequently charged with causing harm.

The victim is currently on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) receiving treatment.

