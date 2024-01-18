A nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone, Zeinab Muhammad Ali, has allegedly pour boiling water on her husband over a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

The suspect who is a mother of two poured the boiling water on the husband over his refusal to allow her to use his car which has resulted in the husband sustaining severe burn injuries.

The victim is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital while the suspect is said to be on the run.

The uncle of the victim, Nuru Rahaman Iddrisu who confirmed the incident said all the family is demanding justice and the removal of the suspect from her post.

“We are demanding that as far as work ethics is concerned, she should be removed from her post because she is a danger to patients at the facility” he added.

