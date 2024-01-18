The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi, Abeiku Crentsil, has expressed dissatisfaction with President Akufo-Addo’s reasons for neglecting development in the area.

Though Mr Crenstil has described the comments as unfortunate, he says it is an effective campaign tool that will boost the gains of the NDC.

“To me, I can say that the president has more or less spoken for the people to keep on voting for the NDC. Because indeed, he knows that if the NPP is in power for whatever years, there is nothing they can offer the people of Ekumfi. He’s finished our campaign for us,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

In a meeting with the Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Nana Enyimfua III, the President explained that, he abandoned the area because constituents voted out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Francis Ato Cudjoe in the 2020 elections.

Akufo-Addo said he appointed the MP as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture to bring development to the area.

But once he lost the seat to the NDC, the people of Ekumfi also lost their developmental projects.

However, the MP has argued the NPP has occupied the seat longer than the NDC and if they[NPP] wanted to develop the area, they would have done that.

“It is a very unfortunate statement, a very, very unfortunate talk because this is my second term of being an MP for the people of Ekumfi. And indeed when you go to Ekumfi, whatever development is being done is by the NDC or NDC government by then. It is unfortunate that the NPP has been in power for the past eight years and they cannot point to one project they have done for the people of Ekumfi.”

“I think if the President is talking to the people of this country, I think he should say something comfortable. He shouldn’t say things like that. I was unhappy when I heard it,” he stated.

ALSO READ: