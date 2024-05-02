The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law has described as misplaced the Chieftaincy Ministry’s advice to traditional leaders regarding customary protocols at events involving the President.

Prof. Raymond Atuguba said the Ministry’s statement defending the President’s actions should not have taken the direction that it did.

President Akufo-Addo has been seen on multiple occasions openly instructing chiefs to rise and greet at events.

This development has triggered conversations surrounding the dynamics of state and traditional protocols.

On the back of similar sentiments, the Ministry indicated that the tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events is a testament to Ghana’s heritage and traditions.

But Prof. Atuguba said, “It shouldn’t be coming from the ministry of chieftaincy.”

“They should know better. They should know that whoever goes to the palace of the Asantehene should not expect the Asantehene to rise for him. They should know that whoever goes to the palace of the Okyenhene should not expect the Okyenhene to rise for him. Whoever goes to the palace of the Yagbonwura should not expect the Yagbonwura to rise for him,” he explained in an exclusive interview on JoyNews‘ AM Show.

He believes the Constitutional provision referenced by the Ministry’s statement is not enough. He cited Article 270 (1) as one that gives the chiefs the backing to control affairs.

“In their land, they have obeisance from their people. Once you enter that land and you go into a traditional or customary session or event, Article 270 (1) kicks in. If you don’t want it to apply you need to get out of the event,” he added on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

With all these considerations, Prof Atuguba suggested that the Ministry should have known better than put out that press release.

ALSO READ: