Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle (https://apo-opa.co/3ToAJ36) (www.RadissonHotels.com) opens its doors as the first upscale Radisson-branded hotel in Morocco. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Gauthier district in Casablanca, the thriving port city that fronts the Atlantic Ocean, the opening of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle marks Radisson Hotel Group’s second hotel in Casablanca and the ninth hotel opening in Morocco.

Offering a delightful blend of comfort and convenience, Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle is located in the central hub of Gauthier, near Villa des Arts and the “White City’s” key cultural attractions, including La Corniche, Parc de la Ligue Arabe, the bustling Medina, and the majestic Hassan II Mosque.

Owned and operated by subsidiaries of Al Hoceinia Holding, the hotel boasts 133 spacious rooms, including nine suites which have been designed to offer guests a generous living space with premium amenities. Each room is equipped with a relaxation area as well as a desk for business travelers. The design of each room has been meticulously planned, using high-quality materials and a modern and clean white and beige aesthetic that strikes the perfect balance between functionality and comfort, offering guests an unrivaled and harmonious travel experience.

Braise Restaurant offers guests an unforgettable culinary experience with its wood-fired cuisine, sophisticated décor, welcoming atmosphere, live music, and vast views. At the stylish Bliss rooftop bar and restaurant, guests can enjoy refined cocktails, delicious bar bites, and ambient tunes from the resident DJ while admiring the panoramic views of the city and the Arab League Park. The Lobby Bar is the perfect spot to unwind with an artisanal cocktail.

“We are thrilled to debut our upscale Radisson brand in Morocco with the opening of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle, and are grateful to Al Hoceinia Holding for the opportunity to champion Moroccan travel and tourism together. The hotel boasts an idyllic location in the cosmopolitan Gauthier district which perfectly complements our growing portfolio in Casablanca. Our expansion in Morocco over recent years has been remarkable, including this latest addition marking our ninth hotel opening in the country,” said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Our exceptional ‘Yes I Can!’ service, captivating interiors, and delectable cuisine create an unparalleled and seamless experience in the city. We are confident that we will become one of the most sought-after hotels in Casablanca, and can’t wait to offer our guests an unforgettable stay,” said Julian Martin, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle.

Boasting 450 square meters of state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, including a ballroom and five meeting rooms equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, the hotel is the ideal venue to host an unforgettable event. For guests seeking to maintain their fitness routine, Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle offers an energizing fitness center boasting a wide range of state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment, as well as an outdoor pool and rejuvenating yoga classes.

