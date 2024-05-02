A group calling itself, Election Watch Ghana, has filed a Right to Information (RTI) request, demanding serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits to be used for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The group also wants information on the corresponding registration centres where each BVR kit will be deployed for the exercise.

A statement signed by the convener, Jude Balma said their request is crucial for transparency and accountability in the December 7 election.

The exercise set for May 7 to May 27, 2024, is to afford eligible voters, who have just turned 18, the opportunity to get their names on the register.

Read the full statement below:

Request for Information under the Right to Information Act

We are writing to request information on the BVR under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

We request the following as you already know,

1. The serial numbers of all Biometric Verification Register (BVR) kits to be used for the limited registration exercise starting this month (May)

2. The corresponding registration centres where each BVR kit will be deployed.

I believe this information is crucial for transparency and accountability in the electoral process even though we know you think otherwise but we would appreciate it if you could provide this information in a digital format to enable our agent on the grounds to work effectively.

We are ready to bear any associated cost that our demand will come with and we will promptly pay for faster facilitation. If there are any issues with our request, please do not hesitate to contact us because together we will build a stronger democracy.

Thank you for your time and hope to receive them soon.