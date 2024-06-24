North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has submitted a Right to Information (RTI) application to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), demanding information on Rock City’s Tax Clearance Certificate.

In his RTI request, he emphasised the need for transparency and accountability, calling for prompt action.

Mr. Ablakwa also requested the full evaluation report and the complete minutes of all tender committee meetings related to the sale.

This follows his claims that the Kwahu-Nkwatia-based hotel, owned by Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong failed to file its tax returns for 2021 and 2022.

These years, he said was when Rock City participated in the bid to acquire a 60% stake in four SSNIT-owned hotels.

According to the Hands Off Our Hotels demo convener, this contravenes the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) as well as SSNIT’s Pre-Qualification Criteria.

“This request has become imperative considering that Rock City’s record at GRA, which is now available to me, incontrovertibly confirms that Rock City did not file its annual tax returns in the fiscal years of 2021 and 2022.

“Indeed, Rock City’s attempt to file their annual tax returns for the years in issue were carried out belatedly in 2023 and 2024 respectively, long after SSNIT’s advertised deadline of 23rd March 2022.”

“The unimpeachable records also show that Rock City was fined an amount of GHS 4,390.00 by GRA as a penalty for filing the 2022 tax returns two years late, that is on May 23, 2024,” portions of his RTI request read.

