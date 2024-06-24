The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has decried the persistent attempts by some private developers to evict civil servants occupying state lands and bungalows.

According to the lawmaker, a 10-acre parcel of land belonging to the Department of Parks and Gardens has been handed over to a private developer without recourse to the environmental significance of the colonial property.

Expressing his frustration over what he calls organised state capture, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said his side of the House will demand a public hearing that will seek accountability on the use of state lands and assets.

“Our side of parliament has discussed a motion which we will be filing in the next few days demanding a full-scale parliamentary enquiry into the blatant state capture that is ongoing.

“We will hurl everybody who is selling, those who are buying, and those who are fronting for all kinds of characters hiding behind the scene thinking that they will get away with it; all of them will appear before the House and we will demand that it should be a live broadcast, a public hearing so that all Ghanaians will see what is going on.”

Mr Ablakwa stressed that the development was worrying and must be addressed immediately.

“This has to stop. There are some state assets that you just don’t go near. It has been preserved since 1952. Why should we lose Parks and Gardens? Why should we lose our green belts? Why should we lose our horticultural zone, it is the only one left in the capital, why should we lose it?” he quizzed.

Last Month, the Department of Parks and Gardens issued a stern warning to private developers found encroaching on its land.

The department had vowed to take action against any unauthorised structures erected on its property.

This response followed a report by Channel One TV highlighting land encroachment issues in the Upper West region.

Notably, a fuel station is said to have been constructed on land belonging to the Parks and Gardens.

Additionally, an individual named Rev Dr Ezekiel, claiming trusteeship of approximately two acres of Parks and Gardens’ land near the Russian Embassy in Accra, is asserting ownership over portions of their property.

Dr Kingsford Adams, Director of the Department of Parks and Gardens, emphasised the seriousness of these encroachments and the department’s determination to reclaim the land.

He expressed concern over the lack of proper documentation for these constructions, alleging that developers exploit the absence of oversight during nights and weekends to engage in illegal activities.

“At Parks and Gardens, we are not going to sit and allow this to happen. Go to Wa and see, the whole Parks and Garden lands have been turned into a fuel station. Go to Koforidua and the Western Region, they are stealing our lands. When you go to Tarkwa somebody has put up his edifice on it and you cannot understand what is going on.

“Our big men are just relaxing and getting all the power and I am telling you, we are going to demolish all edifices… whether petrol stations, self-contained houses or high-rise buildings, we are going to destroy all…the whole Accra, look at what we are facing,” he stated.

“You go to the people who are building the fuel station at Wa, they don’t have any documents. So, it is like they are using their strength. What they do is that they work at night and on weekends when Parks and Garden is closed,” he added.

ALSO READ: