The Department of Parks and Gardens has warned private developers who are encroaching on their land.

According to them, all illegal structures on their property will face demolition.

This decision comes in response to recent reports my the media highlighting land encroachment issues in the Upper West region.

Notably, a fuel station has been constructed on land owned by Parks and Gardens.

Also, there is an ongoing dispute involving an individual named Rev Dr. Ezekiel, who claims to be a trustee of approximately two acres of Parks and Gardens’ land near the Russian Embassy in Accra.

Director, Dr. Kingsford Adams stressed the seriousness of these encroachments and emphasized the department’s determination to reclaim its land.

“At Parks and Gardens, we are not going to sit and allow this to happen. Go to Wa and see, if there is a problem there. The whole parks and garden lands have been turned into a fuel station. Go to Koforidua and the Western Region, they are stealing our lands. When you go to Tarkwa somebody has put up his edifice on it and you cannot understand what is going on.

“Our big men are just relaxing and getting all the power and I am telling you, we are going to demolish all edifices… whether petrol stations, self-contained houses or high rise buildings, we are going to destroy all…the whole Accra look at what we are facing,” he stated on Citi FM.

Dr. Adams expressed concerns over the lack of proper documentation for these constructions, alleging that developers exploit the absence of oversight during nights and weekends to carry out illegal activities.

“You go to the people who are building the fuel station at Wa, they don’t have any documents. So, it is like they are using their strength. What they do is that they work at night and at weekends when packs and garden are not there” he added.

ALSO READ: