President Akufo-Addo has relieved Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang of his duties as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Dr. Tenkorang has been instructed to hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the Deputy Director-General for Investments, by Monday, April 15.

Consequently, Mr. Osafo-Maafo has been promoted to the position of Director-General for SSNIT, according to sources within the Presidency who confided in by myjoyonline.com.

The sources further revealed that Pearl Nana Ama Darko, the Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits, has been reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Juliana Kpedekpo as the new Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits.

President Akufo-Addo will appoint a new Deputy Director-General for Investment and Development in due course.

President Akufo-Addo has implemented a series of changes in his government since Wednesday, February 14, including replacing and dismissing some ministers.

One of the recent changes involves swapping the Upper East and Upper West Regional Ministers.

In a statement issued by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has been appointed as the new Upper West Regional Minister.

Conversely, Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has assumed the role of Upper East Regional Minister with immediate effect.

These adjustments are part of President Akufo-Addo’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance efficiency nationwide. The appointed Ministers are tasked with diligently working to advance the welfare and development of the people in the Upper West and Upper East regions, respectively.

