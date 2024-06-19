He questioned the validity of Mr. Ablakwa’s sources and urged him to disclose the documents supporting his allegations.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses. I saw Okudzeto and Sammi Gyamfi in the studio exaggerating. Okudzeto was in smock exaggerating that Rock City is making losses and that he has intercepted documents from GRA.”

“He has not intercepted any documents. All he is saying are lies. There is nothing truthful about what Okudzeto said concerning that matter. In the first place, Rock City has informed me, and I have checked with the GRA that they have not filed their 2023 taxes.

“So, they have not filed yet. Rock City has not even gone to GRA, their plan is to file at the end of the month. So where did he get the document from? What he is saying is fabricated and a lie.

“Rock City has not even filed its 2023 taxes. It is due in June ending. So where did he get it from? Today I am daring him,” he stated.

