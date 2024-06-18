Hands off our Hotels Demo:
Hands off our Hotels Demo:

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has formally petitioned the government to immediately stop the sale of four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, which is owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

In his petition, Ablakwa outlined several demands, urging President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale process immediately.

The North Tongu MP emphasized that the sale of state properties has historically not been in Ghana’s best interests and insisted that such transactions should not proceed without the collective consent of Ghanaians.

“…We hereby make the following demands: We call on President Akufo-Addo to immediately stop the sale of our SSNIT hotels. We take the view that state assets should not be sold, especially profitable ones. Historically, since 1966, the sale of state assets has not been in the supreme interest of Ghana, and we, therefore, cannot continue on this destructive trajectory.

“In any case, the government should not sell state properties without the consent of all Ghanaians. It is wrong, immoral, and unethical for ministers and government officials to buy state assets. President Akufo-Addo must not preside over this detestable and dangerous practice.

“Particularly, when he assured this country that his appointees who want to make money through sch transactions should rather stay in the private sector,” he stated.

An official from the presidency received the petition on behalf of the government.

ALSO READ:

Nchumuru Traditional area chiefs urged to unite for development

Police allegedly pepper-spray protesters of ‘Hands Off Our Hotels’ demo [Vide

Roads Minister orders immediate repairs to Nungua Interchange roads




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR