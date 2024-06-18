The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has formally petitioned the government to immediately stop the sale of four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, which is owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

In his petition, Ablakwa outlined several demands, urging President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale process immediately.

The North Tongu MP emphasized that the sale of state properties has historically not been in Ghana’s best interests and insisted that such transactions should not proceed without the collective consent of Ghanaians.