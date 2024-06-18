The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has directed contractors to immediately repair the deteriorating ground roads at the Nungua Interchange.

The condition of the roads has significantly worsened due to the stalled Nungua Interchange project, which was originally slated for completion in February 2023.

The delay has been attributed to ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During a site visit to evaluate the project’s progress, Minister Asenso-Boakye instructed the contractors to prioritize repairing the ground roads to ensure smooth commuting and commercial activities while awaiting the project’s resumption and completion.

“I have since directed the Department of Urban Roads to engage local contractors to repair sections that have deteriorated…today another contractor is on-site to do the repair works.

“I must put on record that the government has also engaged the contractor to rehabilitate the roads in Nungua, which are 19 kilometres of roads which are going to be constructed here in Nungua. And that will bring a lot of relief to the good people of Nungua and its surroundings. There are access roads here that were used as a diversion as a result of this construction project.

“And because there has been undue pressure on those roads, they have also deteriorated and I have asked the urban roads to take immediate action to repair those deteriorated sections of the roads,” Francis Asenso-Boakye said.

ALSO READ: