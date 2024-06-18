The Police in Sefwi Adjofua in the Bia West District of the Western North Region have intercepted an articulator truck with the registration number AS 3984-12 fully loaded with cocoa which was allegedly being smuggled to Ivory Coast.

This intervention is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and protect Ghana’s cocoa industry.

The interception occurred early Tuesday morning, following a tip-off from the intelligent officers of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

The Police swiftly mobilized and set up a roadblock on a key route used by smugglers. Upon inspecting the trucks, they discovered a large consignment of cocoa bags.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cocoa, valued at several million Ghanaian cedis, was intended for illegal export to the neighboring Ivory Coast, where it could fetch higher prices due to differing market conditions.

Smuggling of cocoa across the Ghana-Ivory Coast border has been a persistent issue over the years in the western north region.

Major Rtd Ebenezer Tetteh, an intelligent officer at the Ghana Cocoa Board, Bia West explained how the alleged smuggler was apprehended.

He indicated that it was a tip-off they had and the information was swiftly given to the police doe the arrest.

Major Rtd Tetteh further added the district has been fighting against cocoa smuggling in the area for years but still, there has not been any change in the residents.

As a result, there has been a decline in cocoa production in the region, and several smuggling cases at the court are pending, Major Rtd entreated those involved to put an end to that.

Meanwhile, he expressed joy in arresting some of the smugglers. He added that they will continue to work harder to get those involved arrested.

The suspects involved in the smuggling attempt are currently in custody and assisting with further investigations.

