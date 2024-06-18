Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has implored Ga leaders in government to pressure the government to halt the proposed sale of a 60 percent stake in four prominent hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, June 18, he charged the Ga Dangme leaders to make their voices count in the matter.

“The Deputy Chief of Staff is a Ga, the Interior Minister and the Regional Minister are Ga’s. I’ll be expecting them if they owe any responsibility to the Ga Adangbe people, I’d be expecting them to put pressure on the government to listen to the petition as a matter of urgency,” he said.

According to him, they should ensure that the petition is not treated like the anti-LGBT bill.

His comments come after the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa led hundreds of protesters to present a petition to the Presidency.

The “Hands Off Our Hotels” protesters marched from the Labadi Beach Hotel to oppose the sale of a 60 percent stake in four SSNIT-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Mr. Lante Vanderpuye also urged Ga Dangme youth to protect Ga lands for future generations, condemning the extensive looting of Ga Dangme land.

He warned that any further attempts by the government to take Ga land would lead to serious consequences.

“From today, we want to serve a warning to any government, especially Nana Addo and Bawumia that any attempt to further touch any Ga land will lead to consequences they would regret,” he warned.

He stated that if the SSNIT hotel transaction is not stopped, “we will go on the streets, we shall take over the hotels ourselves.”