Sam Larry, a key figure in the ongoing investigation into the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad has survived a severe car accident.

The freak accident left the front of his vehicle completely mangled.

Despite the car’s extensive damage, Sam Larry emerged unscathed from the ordeal.

In a social media post, he thanked God for sparing his life, saying, “Alhamdulilah for Life. Thanks for your prayers, fans. I keep my eyes on those who don’t say a prayer.”

Larry has been a controversial figure in Nigeria, especially after Mohbad’s untimely death, which has led to a public outcry and demands for justice.

He has been under scrutiny due to past videos allegedly showing him bullying Mohbad.

His involvement in the singer’s life has put him at the center of investigations and public suspicion.

