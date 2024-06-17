The High Court in Kumasi has dismissed the suit filed by Chief Inspector Samuel Krah against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the State over his promotion.

The court presided by Justice Kwasi Anokyi Gyimah in a judgment on Friday 14th June 2024 said the Chief Inspector is not entitled to automatic promotion simply because he had attained higher academic qualifications.

“After the trial, the Court held inter alia that, the plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability.

The Plaintiff’s attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only that academic qualification. Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, an entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation,” the judgment noted.

It further added: “The Court therefore encourages the Plaintiff to continue writing the entrance examination as he may find favour in the exams in future”.

It was the case of the Plaintiff that despite serving between 25 and 30 years in the police service, the Police Administration had promoted his junior colleagues to other ranks under the same special amnesty but had refused to afford him the same treatment to aid his entry into the Police Academy in furtherance of his promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Other suits over delayed promotions

There are other suits regarding promotions yet to be concluded.

In May 2023 for instance, some 82 police officers filed a suit against the Attorney General (1st defendant), the Ghana Police Service (2nd defendant), and the Inspector General of Police (3rd defendant).

The plaintiffs also contend that the Ghana Police Service failed to promote them after they finished their studies under the organization’s study leave with pay policy.

In the lawsuit filed at an Accra High Court on May 15, the officers led by Deputy Inspector Kofi Osal claim they were denied their deserved promotions as well as entry into the Police College after the successful completion of their studies during the 2017/2018 academic year.