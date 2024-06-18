The disappearance of Goodnews Fakae, a gym instructor in Port Harcourt, has deepened concerns over a growing pattern of missing women linked to Andrew Ochekwo, a suspected organ harvester.

Goodnews, whose last known location was tracked to Aba in Abia State, has been missing since March 2024.

According to human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, Goodnews worked closely with Andrew Ochekwo, who was based in Aba before his death.

Reports indicate that a post of Goodnews was removed from Ochekwo’s social media page shortly after her disappearance was reported.

Gwamnishu revealed that efforts by Goodnews’ family to locate her were abandoned due to financial constraints.

Her disappearance follows the high-profile case of a Ghanaian woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances in Nigeria.

The situation took a grim turn when Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, the prime suspect in the disappearances, was killed while attempting to escape during a transfer to Abuja.

The gym instructor’s disappearance and the suspicious patterns have raised alarms about a possible syndicate.