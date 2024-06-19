The traditional ruler of the Ga State, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has stressed the need for leaders to have trusted prophets within their governance circles.

According to him, prophets are gifted assets who must be valued by leaders for the supernatural insights they offer on issues.

Even though the prophetic ministry has been marked by controversies and some charlatans over the years, the respected ruler emphasised that prophets play a key regular in leadership, and therefore must not be relegated to the background.

“There can never be a king without a prophet. If you look through the quarters of the Bible and throughout history, it will tell you that the prophet made nations and broke nations”, he explained.

“They’re the mouthpiece of the Supreme Authority of God. A king needs the voice of the prophet. A king must listen to a prophet. Because a prophet is the mouthpiece of God”, the traditional ruler added.

The Ga king made these remarks during a rousing visit to Ghanaian prophet and philanthropist; Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun on the occasion of this year’s Fathers’ Day on Sunday, June 16.

The King’s visit was to thank the preacher for the role he played in guiding him to become the incumbent ruler of the Ga people.

Narrating the incident, the Ga Mantse recounted that it was Bernard ElBernard who first prophesied to him about becoming the King of the Ga State.

Even though that was not part of his immediate considerations, the King said the revelation by the man of God gave him the necessary clarity on what to focus on as a young man.

He said his continued association with the founder and General Overseer of the SpiritLife Revival Ministries is what finally led to his enthronement as the leader of the Ga people.

He therefore expressed his gratitude to the preacher; stressing that prophets are useful agents in helping individuals fulfill their purposes in life.

The comments by the King were received by thunderous applauses from members of the church who witnessed the visit.

Adorned his traditional customary garment, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was accompanied by his linguist and a other functionaries of his royal courts.

Meanwhile, the King also used the occasion to call on Christians and the generality of the populace to work hard to ensure a smooth, peaceful and transparent election come December 7.

This he said will put the country and the Ga state on a sustained trajectory of progress.